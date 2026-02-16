Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU) Increases By 29.1%

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,421,656 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 4,198,050 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,112,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,112,518 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $92.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 4.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. 1,629,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,247. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.59. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $115.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.