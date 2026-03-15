Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $28.42 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Express by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,000,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $332,345,000 after buying an additional 33,022 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,844 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $109,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 198,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 74,325 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $300.16 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore set a $393.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.90.

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American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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