Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,733 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 13,826 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,776 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Global Self Storage stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. 31,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.01. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 586,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

