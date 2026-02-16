Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,930 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 17,038 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,819 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DBEM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. 4,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,849. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.49. Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF (DBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging firms hedged for currency exposure. DBEM was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

