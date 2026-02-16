T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 67,533 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 52,373 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TDVG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.65. 54,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

