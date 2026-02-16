FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Head to Head Contrast

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and FRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 1 1 1 3.00 FRP 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and FRP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.23 billion 4.86 $2.48 billion N/A N/A FRP $41.77 million 10.89 $6.39 million $0.24 99.17

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and FRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A FRP 10.90% 1.00% 0.64%

Risk & Volatility

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRP has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FRP beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, and toll roads; facilities management and value-added services; general insurance; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as offers asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in the club and road management business. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

