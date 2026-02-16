Amy Jiang Purchases 1,333,334 Shares of Energy Transition Minerals (ASX:ETM) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2026

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ASX:ETMGet Free Report) insider Amy Jiang acquired 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$153,333.41.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022. Energy Transition Minerals Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.