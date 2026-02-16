BSA (ASX:BSA) Insider Acquires A$95,567.00 in Stock

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 421,000 shares of BSA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 per share, with a total value of A$95,567.00.

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BSA alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Daniel Raihani acquired 1,000,000 shares of BSA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$206,000.00.

BSA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 672.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BSA Company Profile

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, installs, operates, and maintains communications networks in Australia. The company engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line and wireless networks; and the installation of subscription television, smart meters, and electric vehicles charging stations. BSA Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Chatswood, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.