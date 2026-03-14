Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at $51,472,126.89. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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