iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $667,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $211.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $223.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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