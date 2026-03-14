Target Hospitality Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to highlight what CEO Brad Archer described as an “inflection point” for the business, driven by demand tied to large-scale AI infrastructure, data centers, power generation development, and critical minerals projects.

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Management said the company’s contract activity accelerated meaningfully over the past year, and that the current pipeline reflects what it characterized as an “actionable” set of opportunities for workforce accommodations in remote areas where project timelines and labor availability are key constraints.

Contract momentum and strategic focus on WHS

Archer said Target entered 2025 focused on diversifying its contract portfolio and shifting toward “high-growth end markets.” He said the company delivered what it called its most successful period of contract awards to date, securing more thanin long-term contract awards since February 2025. Of that total, management said more thanwas supported by the company’ssegment.

The company also discussed the launch of Target Hyper/Scale, which Archer described as an initiative meant to deliver “highly customized solutions” through a vertically integrated accommodations platform. Management repeatedly emphasized that its lodging and services offering is designed to scale with customer requirements and to support increasingly remote infrastructure development.

Archer said the company’s opportunity set has expanded to an active pipeline representing more than 20,000 beds. He described the pipeline as the strongest and “most actionable” the company has seen, adding in the Q&A that these are advanced-stage projects expected to be actionable within the next 12 to 24 months.

Fourth-quarter performance and margin commentary

CFO Jason Vlacich said fourth-quarter total revenue was approximately $90 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7 million. Vlacich attributed margin pressure to two factors:

A meaningful portion of revenue tied to construction services for the WHS Workforce Hub contract, which he characterized as a lower-margin revenue stream.

for the WHS contract, which he characterized as a revenue stream. Elevated initial operating and mobilization costs connected with recent WHS contract wins.

Vlacich said the company expects margin expansion as construction work transitions to higher-margin services-based revenue and as new WHS awards scale through 2026. He said HFS-South and “All Other” generated approximately $36 million in quarterly revenue, and noted some moderation in HFS-South, but characterized the business as stable with reliable cash flows.

The Government segment generated approximately $14 million of quarterly revenue. Vlacich said year-over-year declines were driven by the termination of the PCC contract, partially offset by reactivation of assets in Dilley, Texas.

Corporate expenses were approximately $18 million in the quarter, which included a true-up to the 2025 short-term incentive plan that management said reflected progress on strategic growth initiatives and fourth-quarter contract awards.

WHS updates: Workforce Hub, data center expansions, and new power awards

Vlacich said WHS segment fourth-quarter revenue, which included the Workforce Hub and Data Center Community contracts, was approximately $40 million, driven primarily by construction services for Workforce Hub. The company said Workforce Hub received modifications and scope expansion during the fourth quarter, raising total contract value to approximately $170 million, a 25% increase from the original value.

On the Data Center Community contract, management reiterated that customer development activity supported two 400-bed expansions. The first expansion is expected to be operational by April 2026, with the second by June 2026. Following both expansions, the community is expected to support over 1,000 individuals. Vlacich said the contract is expected to generate approximately $134 million of committed minimum revenue through May 2028, and that scaling should improve margins due to efficiencies from Target’s integrated operating model.

The company also announced two new contract awards leveraging existing West Texas assets:

West Texas Power Community : expected minimum committed revenue of approximately $129 million over a 47-month term beginning March 2026 , supporting up to 1,400 individuals .

: expected minimum committed revenue of approximately over a term beginning , supporting up to . Pecos Power Community: expected minimum committed revenue of over $23 million over a 26-month term beginning April 2026, supporting up to 400 individuals.

Management said the two contracts together reactivate more than 1,800 beds and represent more than $150 million in multiyear committed minimum revenue. Vlacich added that the contracts require only $4 million to $8 million of combined capital investment because they use existing assets, and are expected to be “immediately margin accretive.” He also said there is potential for variable revenue above committed minimums, but emphasized that none of that upside is included in the company’s outlook.

Balance sheet, cash flow, and 2026 outlook

Vlacich said the company generated over $74 million of cash flows from operations and $66 million of discretionary cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2025. Target ended the quarter with zero net debt and total available liquidity of approximately $183 million.

For 2026, the company guided to:

Total revenue of $320 million to $330 million

of Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $70 million

of Capital spending (excluding acquisitions) of $65 million to $75 million

Vlacich said revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are expected to “build steadily” through 2026 as expansions and new awards come online. He also said the company expects to exit 2026 with an annualized run rate of more than $360 million in revenue and more than $90 million in Adjusted EBITDA, based on fixed minimum revenue commitments in contracted awards.

In Q&A, management said Q1 2026 is expected to be the “low point” for the year, with ramping through Q2 and stronger contributions in the second half as expansions become operational. Executives also said HFS-South is expected to be essentially steady year-over-year in 2026 versus 2025, with normal seasonality.

On capacity, Archer said Target has reduced remaining available inventory to approximately 3,000 to 4,000 beds (depending on customer requirements) after reactivating nearly 3,000 beds over the past year. He said the company would be “upset” if the bulk of those remaining beds were not under contract during 2026, given the current pipeline. Management also discussed options for incremental capacity beyond existing inventory, including secondary-market purchases and manufacturing relationships, and noted that contract structures may include upfront capital from customers.

Archer closed by reiterating the company’s view that workforce accommodations are becoming critical infrastructure for remote AI, data center, and power projects, and said the company expects to continue “stacking wins throughout 2026” as late-stage negotiations progress.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

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