Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Grows By 80.8%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,639 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the February 12th total of 4,779 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 131,827 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.
The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.
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