Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 160,738 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 12th total of 108,596 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,761,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,761,574 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. Airbus has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

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Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Airbus had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Airbus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Airbus Company Profile

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Airbus SE is a multinational aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for civil and military customers worldwide. The company’s activities span commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems, and a growing portfolio of services that include maintenance, training, digital solutions and aftermarket support. Airbus is organized into major business divisions that reflect these activities and operates an extensive industrial and supplier footprint across multiple countries.

In the commercial aircraft segment Airbus is best known for its A320 family of single-aisle jets and larger widebody models such as the A330 and A350 series, as well as the A380 superjumbo.

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