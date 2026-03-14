Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 964,644 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the February 12th total of 548,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,172.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,172.6 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Shares of FJTNF opened at $19.60 on Friday. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

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Fuji Media Company Profile

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Fuji Media Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: FJTNF) is a Tokyo-based media conglomerate that operates as the holding company for a diverse portfolio of broadcasting and content?production businesses. Its primary subsidiary, Fuji Television Network, produces and airs a wide range of television programming, including news, sports, dramas and variety shows. The company also maintains radio operations through Nippon Broadcasting System and offers advertising sales and media planning services to domestic and international clients.

In addition to its core broadcasting activities, Fuji Media Holdings develops and distributes content across multiple platforms.

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