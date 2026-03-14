REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.48 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 113.75% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting REGENXBIO

Here are the key news stories impacting REGENXBIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phase 1/2 AFFINITY interim data for RGX?202 showed early efficacy signals and the company reported no evidence of liver injury in the study — a material safety datapoint that supports the program’s clinical outlook. Positive interim data for Regenxbio’s gene therapy in DMD

Phase 1/2 AFFINITY interim data for RGX?202 showed early efficacy signals and the company reported no evidence of liver injury in the study — a material safety datapoint that supports the program’s clinical outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: director/officer Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares at about $10.35 (disclosed 3/12–3/13). The sale is small (~2% reduction of his holding) but attracts attention in a thinly traded, volatile name. REGENXBIO Insider Sells

Insider activity: director/officer Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares at about $10.35 (disclosed 3/12–3/13). The sale is small (~2% reduction of his holding) but attracts attention in a thinly traded, volatile name. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting class?action claims against REGENXBIO covering a multi?year period (lead?plaintiff deadlines around April 14, 2026). The wave of filings raises settlement/legal risk and creates sustained headline pressure. Schall Law Firm class action notice

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting class?action claims against REGENXBIO covering a multi?year period (lead?plaintiff deadlines around April 14, 2026). The wave of filings raises settlement/legal risk and creates sustained headline pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/headline pressure: HC Wainwright published a bearish Q1 earnings forecast, adding sell?side pressure after REGENXBIO’s recent March 5 quarter where EPS and revenue missed consensus — a reminder of near?term execution and cash?flow risks that can weigh on valuation. HC Wainwright bearish forecast

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 5,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $53,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 247,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,034.10. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 754.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

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REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno?associated virus) platform. The company engineers next?generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age?related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

Further Reading

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