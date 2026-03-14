Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 9.7% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $54,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,553,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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