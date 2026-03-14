M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $11.52 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.43.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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