M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $11.52 Million in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $593.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.43.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Weaker-than-expected Q4 GDP and durable?goods data lifted pre?market futures, supporting momentum for growth?oriented ETFs like QQQ in early trading. Q4 GDP, Durable Goods Lower than Anticipated
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market updates showed QQQ trading higher ahead of the session, indicating some short?term buying interest into the open. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/13/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of equal?weight alternatives (e.g., QQEW) highlights investor concern about QQQ’s concentration and offers a trade/hedge option — could siphon flows over time but isn’t an immediate outflow driver. Avoid the Top-Heavy S&P 500 With Equal-Weight ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Core CPI remained steady (2.4% YoY in the latest release), which reduces near?term Fed?shock risk but keeps the macro picture balanced — mixed for high?beta tech exposure. CPI Keeps Steady at +2.4% YoY
- Negative Sentiment: Broad?market ETFs were lower midday, signaling risk?off flows that typically weigh on QQQ given its concentration in large tech names. Exchange-Traded Funds Drop, US Equities Mixed After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting QQQ’s concentration in the “Magnificent Seven” raise worries about valuation and single?name risks; that narrative can prompt profit?taking or rebalancing out of QQQ. MAGS vs QQQ: The Concentrated ETF Bet That Cuts Both Ways
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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