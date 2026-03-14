Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN is Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares during the quarter. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up 8.9% of Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Simcoe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $61,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $52,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 64.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:DFIN opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,017,244.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,390.24. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

See Also

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