Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 18,623 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JEPI opened at $57.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.3513 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Further Reading

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