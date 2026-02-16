Kevin Puil Sells 7,000,000 Shares of PC Gold (ASX:PC2) Stock

PC Gold Ltd (ASX:PC2 – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Puil sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.65, for a total transaction of A$4,550,000.00.

