Niv Dagan Buys 676,856 Shares of Terra Uranium (ASX:T92) Stock

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92 – Get Free Report) insider Niv Dagan purchased 676,856 shares of Terra Uranium stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of A$58,886.47.
Niv Dagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 6th, Niv Dagan acquired 263,124 shares of Terra Uranium stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$12,629.95.
Terra Uranium Stock Performance
About Terra Uranium
