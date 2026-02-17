FrontView REIT (FVR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect FrontView REIT to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $16.9420 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
FrontView REIT Stock Performance
FrontView REIT stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. FrontView REIT has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.
FrontView REIT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 23.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FrontView REIT by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FrontView REIT by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares during the period.
About FrontView REIT
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
