Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,069 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 401.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 449.3% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $157.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $72.31 and a 1-year high of $159.66.

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

