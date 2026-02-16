Short Interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Drops By 16.8%

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,740,295 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 20,126,230 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,535,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,535,877 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

FISV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,615,070. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $94.95. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

