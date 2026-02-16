Short Interest in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Drops By 20.5%

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 40,201 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 50,587 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 968.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,442 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,770,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000.

Get Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF alerts:

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of FDIG stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.96. 34,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,769. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a market cap of $244.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume. FDIG was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.