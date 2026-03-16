Earnest Partners LLC Sells 9,633 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $72,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $390.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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