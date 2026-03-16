Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,094,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,959,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,588,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,406,000 after acquiring an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 129,365 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

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