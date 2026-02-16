Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Expands By 52.2%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,192,033 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 1,440,058 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 590,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,690. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $655.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $8,578,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enGene by 735.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 643,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 566,370 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.

Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.

Featured Articles

