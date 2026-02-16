Short Interest in enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Expands By 52.2%

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,192,033 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 1,440,058 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 590,195 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
enGene Stock Performance
Shares of ENGN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,690. enGene has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $655.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $8,578,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of enGene by 735.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 643,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 566,370 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $30,126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
enGene Company Profile
enGene, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of gene?based therapeutics for oncology. The company’s core technology is the EnGene Delivery Vehicle (EDV) platform, which employs nonliving, bacterially derived minicells to transport therapeutic payloads directly to tumor cells. By combining targeted delivery with potent payloads, enGene aims to improve the precision and efficacy of cancer treatments while reducing off?target toxicity.
Through its EDV platform, enGene has advanced multiple therapeutic candidates into preclinical and clinical stages.
