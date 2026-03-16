EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 7,570 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Wabtec by 370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its stake in Wabtec by 18,900.0% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wabtec Trading Down 1.6%

WAB opened at $236.60 on Monday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $151.81 and a twelve month high of $266.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, insider Nalin Jain sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.09, for a total transaction of $2,095,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,668.76. This trade represents a 55.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,310 shares of company stock worth $8,541,509 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $224.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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