Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,370 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 626.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.00.

Key Amgen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $366.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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