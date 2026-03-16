Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,876 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $33,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Phillip Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $150.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average is $168.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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