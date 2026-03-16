14,377 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Bought by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.96.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $179.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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