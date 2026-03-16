Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.6% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,500,000 after purchasing an additional 559,507 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%

GLD opened at $460.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Shares News Summary

About SPDR Gold Shares

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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