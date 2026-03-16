Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $273.7333.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teradyne Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $286.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.81 and its 200 day moving average is $200.27. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.