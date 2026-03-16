Head-To-Head Contrast: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) vs. Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) and Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Carlisle Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Carlisle Companies 14.76% 41.58% 14.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TROOPS and Carlisle Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carlisle Companies 1 6 4 0 2.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carlisle Companies has a consensus target price of $399.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Carlisle Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlisle Companies is more favorable than TROOPS.

89.5% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carlisle Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Carlisle Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $10.07 million 31.17 -$13.41 million N/A N/A Carlisle Companies $5.02 billion 2.78 $740.70 million $17.11 19.94

Carlisle Companies has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlisle Companies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carlisle Companies beats TROOPS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

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TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Carlisle Companies

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Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. The company produces single-ply roofing products, and warranted roof systems and accessories, including ethylene propylene diene monomer, thermoplastic polyolefin and polyvinyl chloride membrane, polyiso insulation, and engineered metal roofing and wall panel systems for commercial and residential buildings. It also offers building envelope solutions, including high-performance waterproofing and moisture protection products, protective roofing underlayments, fully integrated liquid and sheet applied air/vapor barriers, sealants/primers and flashing systems, roof coatings and mastics, spray polyurethane foam and coating systems, block-molded expanded polystyrene insulation, and engineered products for HVAC applications. It sells its products under the Carlisle SynTec, Versico, WeatherBond, Hunter Panels, Resitrix, and Hertalan brands. Carlisle Companies Incorporated was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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