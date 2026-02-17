Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,379,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 85.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 762.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,265,132 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,666 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $249,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,625,668 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,649 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 100,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,550. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,044,943.60. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

