LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 18,150 Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Post by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in Post by 50.0% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Post by 39.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $798,226.73. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,002.83. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Post stock opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.07 and a twelve month high of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Post had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.82%.Post’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Post from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Post News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Positive Sentiment: Post’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, driving investor confidence in near-term earnings and cash generation. Management’s mix shift toward higher-margin categories and cost control helped the surprise. (This is a key reason the stock is up.)

Post’s most recent quarterly report showed an EPS beat and double-digit revenue growth year-over-year, driving investor confidence in near-term earnings and cash generation. Management’s mix shift toward higher-margin categories and cost control helped the surprise. (This is a key reason the stock is up.) Neutral Sentiment: Large hedge?fund buying in Asian stocks is signaling a broader risk?on move and portfolio reallocation into equities globally, which can lift U.S. consumer names indirectly as sentiment improves — but it’s not a direct driver for Post’s fundamentals. Hedge Funds Post Largest Purchases of Asian Stocks in 10 Years

Large hedge?fund buying in Asian stocks is signaling a broader risk?on move and portfolio reallocation into equities globally, which can lift U.S. consumer names indirectly as sentiment improves — but it’s not a direct driver for Post’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal watchdog warnings about a long?term U.S. debt buildup raise the risk of higher future taxes, higher interest rates or policy shifts that could damp consumer spending — a potential headwind for packaged?food demand over time. US Could Soon Enter A ‘Debt Spiral’

Fiscal watchdog warnings about a long?term U.S. debt buildup raise the risk of higher future taxes, higher interest rates or policy shifts that could damp consumer spending — a potential headwind for packaged?food demand over time. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical moves to pressure Iranian oil exports could tighten energy markets and lift crude prices; higher energy and transportation costs would pressure Post’s input and logistics costs, offsetting margin gains. Trump and Netanyahu agree to increase pressure on Iranian oil

Geopolitical moves to pressure Iranian oil exports could tighten energy markets and lift crude prices; higher energy and transportation costs would pressure Post’s input and logistics costs, offsetting margin gains. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on U.S. economic politics and inflation (claims of progress on affordability vs. ongoing anxieties) mean market reaction could swing; easing inflation would be supportive for staples margins, but weaker consumer confidence would be a counterweight. One of this century’s most important Republicans takes a beating in home state – The Washington Post

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

