First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 89,801 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 63,735 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $45.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

