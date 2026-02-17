First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 89,801 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 63,735 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $45.15.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index. The fund may hold derivatives. FIXD was launched on Feb 14, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
