Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 41.8% in January

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103,343 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 72,889 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nuveen California Municipal Va Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of NCA opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $9.80.
Nuveen California Municipal Va Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.
About Nuveen California Municipal Va
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.
The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.
