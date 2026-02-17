Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Up 41.8% in January

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103,343 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 72,889 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NCA opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Va alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Va Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Va

About Nuveen California Municipal Va

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 306,174 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Va and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.