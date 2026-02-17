LSV Asset Management Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $JAKK

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,480 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.14% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 328.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $196.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ: JAKK) is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company’s Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

