Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,436 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Federal Signal worth $21,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.65.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

