Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in National Vision were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYE. UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 price objective on National Vision in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

EYE opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -940.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.