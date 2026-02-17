Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the third quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.2% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at $45,489,121.60. This represents a 55.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 604,135 shares of company stock valued at $124,509,080. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on DoorDash from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.24.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.25. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

