Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Grab were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Grab by 201.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,231,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,817,000 after buying an additional 529,433 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. HSBC raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho set a $7.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Shares of GRAB opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing “super app” across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

