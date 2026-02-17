Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 184.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.47.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $11,288,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,750. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

