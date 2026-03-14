Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Has $58.36 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,571 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 2.8% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $58,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.62 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Zacks Research cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

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Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

See Also

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