North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

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North American Construction Group Trading Up 5.8%

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $476,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 106,111.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 278,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 278,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in North American Construction Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group News Roundup

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About North American Construction Group

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North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

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