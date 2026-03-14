Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 30th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 135.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

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Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of WSR stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $835.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.77. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 31.04%.Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Whitestone REIT

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Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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