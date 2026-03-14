Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on March 26th

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 12.5% increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Jackson Financial has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $22.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

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Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.97 and a beta of 1.46. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

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Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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