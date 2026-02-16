Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Insider Buys £150.36 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 per share, with a total value of £150.36.

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Phillip Bentley acquired 91 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 166 per share, with a total value of £151.06.

On Thursday, November 20th, Phillip Bentley purchased 195,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 per share, with a total value of £300,300.

Mitie Group Price Performance

MTO stock traded up GBX 0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 179.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. Mitie Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.18 and a 52-week high of GBX 180.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitie Group ( LON:MTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.70 EPS for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 170 to GBX 190 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitie Group

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.